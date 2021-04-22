Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.20

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $17,378.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021373 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,318,665 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

