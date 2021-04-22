Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys 97,385 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 404.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

