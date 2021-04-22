Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 241 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.