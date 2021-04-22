Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 383 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $528.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

