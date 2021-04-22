Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 620 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

