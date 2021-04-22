Steve Oblak Sells 1,381 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $318.50 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit