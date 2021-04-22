Steve Oblak Sells 1,381 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $427,612.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,071,167.56.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $318.50 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.01 and its 200-day moving average is $283.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

