Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NULG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.86. 55,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

