Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.08. 19,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

