Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

STC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

