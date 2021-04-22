Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 250,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 71,438 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,910,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

