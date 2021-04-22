Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

SYBT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.27. 81 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076. 6.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

