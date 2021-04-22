STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 119,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

