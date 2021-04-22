Stride (NYSE:LRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 969,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,529. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

