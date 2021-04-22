Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

