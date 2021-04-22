Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

