Successful Portfolios LLC Increases Holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

NYSE DS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 18,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,189. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DS. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.