Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 2,337,036 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

