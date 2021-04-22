Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 1,196 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 177,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

