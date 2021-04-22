Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $225,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,411,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of TD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,125. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.