Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 528,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. The firm has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

