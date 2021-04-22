Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,115,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

