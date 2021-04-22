Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 365,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $171,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.60 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

