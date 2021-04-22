Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.