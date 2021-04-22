Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

