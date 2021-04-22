Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $$34.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $34.24.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

