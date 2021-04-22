Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$29.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Raymond James reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

SU stock opened at C$25.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

