Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,305.83 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

