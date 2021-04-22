Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.71

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 7626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

