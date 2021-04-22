Switcheo Market Capitalization Reaches $100.42 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $100.42 million and $1.29 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00064619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00269721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.23 or 0.01060624 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00685107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,042.22 or 1.00268638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,401,754,063 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,991,641 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

