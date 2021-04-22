Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $88.70. 524,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $302,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,781,362 shares of company stock worth $355,005,081. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

