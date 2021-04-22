Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 535,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,185,822. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.