Syquant Capital Sas Buys New Shares in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 442,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,000. Perspecta accounts for about 3.3% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas owned about 0.27% of Perspecta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,674,000 after purchasing an additional 360,839 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,222,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,195,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP remained flat at $$29.23 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

