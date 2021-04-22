Syquant Capital Sas Makes New $233,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 283,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,441,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.