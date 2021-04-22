Syquant Capital Sas Trims Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Syquant Capital Sas trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 0.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Avantor were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.96. 30,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

