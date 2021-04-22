Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,717. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

