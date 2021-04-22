T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.