T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.81. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

