TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18, RTT News reports. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TAL Education Group stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 222,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,729. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.65, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

TAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

