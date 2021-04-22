TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.
TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday.
TAL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.05, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,389,000 after acquiring an additional 863,036 shares during the period.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
Further Reading: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.