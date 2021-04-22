TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

TAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday.

TAL traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.05, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after buying an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,325,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $370,871,000. Finally, Serenity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 3,221,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,389,000 after acquiring an additional 863,036 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

