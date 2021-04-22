Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

