Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Apr 22nd, 2021

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TWODF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.58 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

