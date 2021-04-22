TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 2.1%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and last traded at GBX 1,112 ($14.53). 32,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 43,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,136 ($14.84).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.71.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

