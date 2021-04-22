TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

