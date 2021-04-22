TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino Sells 20,000 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. Cowen began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $3,542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

