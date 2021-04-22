Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

