Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.26).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.31 ($2.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.32.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

