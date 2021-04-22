Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.47. 738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $113.70 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

