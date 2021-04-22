Telemus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,397. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $291.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.24 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

