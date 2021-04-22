Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.97. The company had a trading volume of 951,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

