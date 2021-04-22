Telemus Capital LLC Has $14.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,014,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,264. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.